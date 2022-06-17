Gucci Mane Releases Deluxe Edition Of "So Icy Gang: The ReUp"

In what has been a relatively quiet year for Gucci Mane, he’s returned alongside members of his 1017 record label to drop a deluxe to their 2020 collab album, So Icy Gang, Vol. 1. So Icy Gang: The ReUp adds 13 tracks to the original release and features Quavo, Lil Durk, Yung Miami, Nardo Wick, Key Glock, and the late Young Dolph. The deluxe also features 1017 signees, BiC Fizzle, Big Scarr, BigWalkDog, Hotboy Wes, Enchanting, Pooh Shiesty, and Foogiano.

So Icy Gang: The ReUp is the label's fourth collaboration album since Gucci brought together his new 1017 crew in 2020. The label continues to impress and with their current track record, maybe we can expect to hear from them again this year.

Stream So Icy Gang: The ReUp and share your thoughts.

Tracklist