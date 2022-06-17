Gucci Mane Releases Deluxe Edition Of "So Icy Gang: The ReUp"

In what has been a relatively quiet year for Gucci Mane, he’s returned alongside members of his 1017 record label to drop a deluxe to their 2020 collab album, So Icy Gang, Vol. 1. So Icy Gang: The ReUp adds 13 tracks to the original release and features Quavo, Lil Durk, Yung Miami, Nardo Wick, Key Glock, and the late Young Dolph. The deluxe also features 1017 signees, BiC Fizzle, Big Scarr, BigWalkDog, Hotboy Wes, Enchanting, Pooh Shiesty, and Foogiano.
So Icy Gang: The ReUp is the label's fourth collaboration album since Gucci brought together his new 1017 crew in 2020. The label continues to impress and with their current track record, maybe we can expect to hear from them again this year.
Stream So Icy Gang: The ReUp and share your thoughts.
Tracklist
- First Impression (Ft. Quavo & Yung Miami)
- Publicity Stunt
- Rumors (Ft. Lil Durk)
- Mrs. Davis
- Yeah Whoa by Big Scarr (Ft. Gucci Mane & Nardo Wick)
- 6 Months by Foogiano (Ft. Pooh Shiesty)
- Serial Killers
- Large Amounts by Enchanting (Ft. Gucci Mane)
- Blood All On It (Ft. Key Glock & Young Dolph)
- Know What I Mean by BigWalkDog (Ft. Gucci Mane)
- Blow The Deposit by BiC Fizzle (Ft. Gucci Mane)
- Shiesty Way by Hotboy Wes (Ft. Gucci Mane)
- Long Live Dolph