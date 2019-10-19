Gucci Mane, Peewee Longway & Takeoff Unite For The Cleverly-Titled Track "Wop Longway Takeoff"

This year, October 17th - Gucci Mane's favourite day - conveniently fell on a Thursday. Gucci celebrated by dropping a new album, Woptober II, at midnight. As has been the case with all of Gucci's many projects since being released from jail, Woptober II boasts a slew of features. Pretty much every big-name rapper in the game has featured on a Gucci album in the past few years. While Wop's discography has obtained a recurring cast of trusted collaborators, he has also reached out to enlist up-and-comers within hip hop and artists of other genres.

Track 10 on Woptober II shows Gucci calling on his friends, Peewee Longway and Takeoff. "Wop Longway Takeoff" is as straightforward as its title. Gucci delivers a verse in which he expectedly alternates between bars about his drug-dealing days and bars about his limitless libido. The intensity of the song is heightened by all three of the rappers spitting their verses back-to-back, without interruption of a hook. Honorable C.N.O.T.E. provides one of his classic piano-driven instrumentals that has a menacing sound perfect for the Woptober season.

Quotable Lyrics

Stick hit your top like Adolf

Gotta keep your wifi, hit 'em with the hotspot

Cook a 36 in a crockpot

7.62 make his shirt tie-dye

- Peewee Longway