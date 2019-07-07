Gucci Mane Outranks Tech N9ne With 20th Top 10 Album On Top Rap Albums Chart

With his Delusions Of Grandeur album, Gucci Mane has now claimed the crown to hold the most Top 10 albums on the Top Rap Albums chart, surpassing the previous record-holder Tech N9ne.

On the charts ending with July 6th, Delusions of Grandeur debuts at No. 2 after clocking 32,000 units and brings Gucci's top 10 tally to 20 leaving behind Tech N9ne with 19, while E-40 rounds out the top 3 artists with 18.

The first time the southern veteran ever graced the top 10 was in 2005 with his Trap House LP, home to his quintessential "Icy" track. Billboard indicates that by the end of that decade, Gucci had already knocked down eight top 10s, including his first No. 1 on the chart The State vs. Radric Davis in 2009.

In addition to State vs. Radric Davis, Gucci's other No. 1 entries include 2016's Everybody Looking and 2017's Mr. Davis. In addition to its Top Rap Albums placements, Delusions of Grandeur also locks in notable top 10 debuts on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart at No. 3 and on the Billboard 200 at No. 7.

While Gucci Mane now officially leads the pack, take a full look at all artists who have passed the threshold at least 10 albums in the top 10 of the Top Rap Albums charts since its inception in 2004.

20, Gucci Mane

19, Tech N9ne

18, E-40

12, DJ Khaled

12, Future

12, JAY-Z

11, Boosie BadAzz

11, Pitbull

11, The Game

11, T.I.

10, Drake

10, Ghostface Killah

10, Lil Wayne

10, Rick Ross