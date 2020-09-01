Everything is supposed to be rainbows and butterflies for Gucci Mane right now, who is expecting his first child with his wife Keyshia Ka'oir. Despite both of them having children from previous relationships, this is the first baby for them as a couple. Unfortunately, Gucci may need to take some time away from refreshing his parenting skills because he has just been named in a new lawsuit pertaining to the shooting at his artist Foogiano's South Carolina concert a few months ago.

At the beginning of July, a Foogiano concert ended with gunfire erupting, killing two people and injuring eight others. Among the fatalities were 23-year-old mother-of-two Mykala Bell, who was standing near the stage, and 51-year-old security guard Clarence Sterling Johnson.

A wrongful death lawsuit has officially been filed, in which Gucci Mane and Foogiano are both named. Gucci did not perform at the event but he is being referred to as a promoter and, because of his involvement, he could find himself in trouble.



In the lawsuit, Gucci and Foogiano are being blamed for the lack of security practices at the concert. Concertgoers were allegedly not patted down prior to entering the venue, and, as a result, "dangerous persons were permitted inside the club with deadly weapons."

Jarquez Kezavion Cooper has been charged in the crime, which police are claiming was a gang-related incident.

Foogiano uploaded a video several days after the shooting, speaking out and acknowledging Bell's death.

