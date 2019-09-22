Gucci Mane's Instagram page has been a source of joy and motivation since his release from jail. His commitment to fitness, his wife and his outfits is nothing short of inspiring. Gucci's wife, Keyshia Ka'Oir Davis, has been his devoted partner in working out, travelling and stunting.

The Wopsters have touched down in Italy for Milan Fashion Week, which spans from the 17th to the 23rd. Today, Gucci shared photos of him and Keyshia roaming the Italian streets in incredibly stylish outfits. With Gucci's abundant confidence and optimism, he also becomes more experimental with his clothing. The photos show him rocking a pink, check short suit, but the boldest part of his fit has to be the red leather boots worn over white high socks. Keyshia is dressed in an exquisite lace bodysuit and a black and pink fringe cape. As usual, Gucci flashes his million-watt smile as he stares at his stunning wife.

While the International Wopsters slayed their evening outfits, the best piece of content that Gucci shared today was a video of him aimlessly wandering around Milan. He walks past the Cartier store on Via Monte Napoleone - an upscale shopping street - with his hands in his pockets, just admiring his surroundings.