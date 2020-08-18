mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Gucci Mane, Key Glock Join So Icy Girlz K Shiday & Enchanting On "No Luv"

Aron A.
August 17, 2020 20:34
No Luv
K Shiday & Enchanting Feat. Gucci Mane, Key Glock & Big Scarr

K Shiday and Enchanting are joined by Gucci Mane, Key Glock & Big Scarr for their new record.


Gucci Mane's 1017 label has gone through several rebrands over the years. As the rapper attempts to use his ear as an A&R to break out some brand new talent, Gucci Mane Presents: So Icy Summer served as an introduction to the roster. Foogiano and Pooh Shiesty made appearances across the tracklist while K Shiday and Enchanting made their debut as the So Icy Girlz, though he's insisted the ladies are solo artists, first and foremost.

Over the weekend, K Shiday and Enchanting came through with their latest single, "No Luv" and brought some heavy hitters along with them. Gucci Mane, Key Glock, and Big Scarr make the track a group posse as they swap bars over heavy guitar chords for some real rockstar sh*t.

Quotable Lyrics
I pray my haters get corona, stop that coughin' on me
The last n***a ran up on me in a coffin, homie
I know the feds listen to me, they my competition
Couldn't beat me fair and square so they recruited snitches

