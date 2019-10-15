Gucci Mane has been called many things, but what about a hopeless romantic? At this stage in the game, Guwop and his wife Keyshia Ka'oir have been one of hip-hop's dominant power couples for a minute. With their marriage anniversary mere days away, Gucci has been ramping up the love, channeling his inner Chance The Rapper with a genuine pledge to the "I Love My Wife" movement. Taking to Instagram, Guwop fired off a few celebratory posts honoring Keyshia's various qualities, thanking her for "staying down" during his own time of crisis.

"God thank you for my wife," he writes, doubling down with a reminder of Ka'oir's business savvy. "Gucci Mane gave Keyshia $2,000,000 before going to jail," reads the post. "She gave him $6,000,000 when he got out." It's a story you can hear Keyshia elaborate upon during a recent chat with The Breakfast Club. "He gave me some money, and he came home to a lot more," she revealed. "I invested the money, I started some businesses. Everything I did I spoke to him about."

And now here they are years later, still thriving in each other's company. Perhaps it's time anticipate a collaboration from Chance The Rapper and Gucci Mane on deck. Lord knows they'd have much to talk about. Respect to Gucci Mane for being so open about his love, and we can only hope he continues to set an example for all you men of integrity out there. Would you trust your girlfriend with $2,000,000 of your own money?