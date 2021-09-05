mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Gucci Mane Joins 1017's BiC Fizzle On "On God" Banger

Milca P.
September 05, 2021 13:20
BiC Fizzle shares "On God."


It's getting hard to make a case against Gucci Mane's New 1017 being one of the hardest rosters in the South at the moment. Despite the setbacks that the incarcerations of Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano have presented, Gucci's ear is taking no breaks and he's packing out the lineup with a solid group of names in the meantime.

This summer, Gucci went on a particular signing spree. Among those added to 1017 was Arkansas high schooler BiC Fizzle and on his latest "On God" cut featuring fellow rapper Cootie and the 1017 honcho, his place at the label is a no-brainer.

The three men spill over on the Tay Keith-crafted backdrop to create a hard-hitting soundtrack that doesn't veer from formulas long perfected in the Bible Belt for an easy to consume bop. Hey, if it ain't broke.

Listen below.

Quotable Lyrics

Straight out the jungle, that youngin survived
That hunger and hustle, it's stuck in his eyes
Switch on the blick, now it rapidly firin'
Claimin' they step, but niggas be lyin', on God

-BiC Fizzle

