mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Gucci Mane Is Workin' The Kitchen With 2 Chainz & Young Dolph On "Top Of Sh*t"

Aron A.
June 19, 2021 10:06
226 Views
10
2
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Top Of Sh*t
Gucci Mane Feat. Young Dolph & 2 Chainz

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
63% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, and Young Dolph unite for a stand-out on "Ice Daddy."


Over the past two years, Gucci Mane has seemingly been putting in more of an effort into rebuilding the 1017 empire rather than releasing music. Wop's continued to deliver bangers and solid bodies of work in the past five years since his release from prison. On Friday, he came through with his latest project, Ice Daddy, a title that pays homage to his newborn son. The 17-track project includes appearances from the 1017 roster, including the newly signed BigWalkDog and Pooh Shiesty.

On the 2 Chainz and Young Dolph-assisted, "Top of Shit," Wop finds himself returning to form, down to the "Gucci" ad-lib at the top of the track. With Zaytoven holding down the production, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, and Young Dolph unite for a banger for the hustlers. Wop's sinister bars lead the track as he declares, "I feel like Scarface, I'ma rob Frank and buy a Franck Muller." With Chainz's animated ad-libs scattered throughout the whole track, Dolph takes on hook duties as he reflects on his persistence to escape poverty. "I ride a drop-top in the winter time like it's the summer," he raps.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
So I robbed the plug 'cause he keep losin' and I'm a sore loser
My cousin Duke just rolled a joint longer than two rulers
They call me 'Two Times' at all times, at least I got 2 shooters
She playin' charades, trying to get attention but I ain't lookin'

Gucci Mane
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  2
  226
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Gucci Mane Young Dolph 2 Chainz
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Gucci Mane Is Workin' The Kitchen With 2 Chainz & Young Dolph On "Top Of Sh*t"
10
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject