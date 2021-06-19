Gucci Mane Is Workin' The Kitchen With 2 Chainz & Young Dolph On "Top Of Sh*t"

Over the past two years, Gucci Mane has seemingly been putting in more of an effort into rebuilding the 1017 empire rather than releasing music. Wop's continued to deliver bangers and solid bodies of work in the past five years since his release from prison. On Friday, he came through with his latest project, Ice Daddy, a title that pays homage to his newborn son. The 17-track project includes appearances from the 1017 roster, including the newly signed BigWalkDog and Pooh Shiesty.

On the 2 Chainz and Young Dolph-assisted, "Top of Shit," Wop finds himself returning to form, down to the "Gucci" ad-lib at the top of the track. With Zaytoven holding down the production, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, and Young Dolph unite for a banger for the hustlers. Wop's sinister bars lead the track as he declares, "I feel like Scarface, I'ma rob Frank and buy a Franck Muller." With Chainz's animated ad-libs scattered throughout the whole track, Dolph takes on hook duties as he reflects on his persistence to escape poverty. "I ride a drop-top in the winter time like it's the summer," he raps.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

So I robbed the plug 'cause he keep losin' and I'm a sore loser

My cousin Duke just rolled a joint longer than two rulers

They call me 'Two Times' at all times, at least I got 2 shooters

She playin' charades, trying to get attention but I ain't lookin'

