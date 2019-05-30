mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Gucci Mane Had Birds In The Trap On "My Kitchen"

Aron A.
May 30, 2019 14:14
My Kitchen
Gucci Mane

Revisit Gucci Mane's Bart Simpson chain.


With nearly two decades in the rap game, Gucci Mane's released more music than some may release in their lifetime. Even during his prison sentence, he made sure that the streets had anthems until his release. Admittedly, he came out of jail a new man for the better but that also did come at the cost of his music. In his days as hip-hop's Boogeyman, he gave us some of the greatest trap records of all time. For this week's #TBT, we bring it back to GuWop's No Pen No Pad era.

Gucci Mane's living his best life these days with his wifey these days which a complete 180 from where he was about 12 years ago when he dropped his No Pen No Pad mixtape. On "My Kitchen," Gucci Mane delivers a menacing anthem with production from FATBOI. The track highlights Gucci Mane at his musical peak, when he was blessing fans with new music at a rapid rate and rocking his iconic Bart Simpson chain.

Quotable Lyrics
34 inch Asanti's on the Humvee
Whole lot of purp, whole lot of green
Whole heap of white, large amount of beans
Got them collard greens, sell a lot of things
Four plus a four, dawg, that's a chicken wing

