Gucci Mane Had Birds In The Trap On "My Kitchen"

With nearly two decades in the rap game, Gucci Mane's released more music than some may release in their lifetime. Even during his prison sentence, he made sure that the streets had anthems until his release. Admittedly, he came out of jail a new man for the better but that also did come at the cost of his music. In his days as hip-hop's Boogeyman, he gave us some of the greatest trap records of all time. For this week's #TBT, we bring it back to GuWop's No Pen No Pad era.

Gucci Mane's living his best life these days with his wifey these days which a complete 180 from where he was about 12 years ago when he dropped his No Pen No Pad mixtape. On "My Kitchen," Gucci Mane delivers a menacing anthem with production from FATBOI. The track highlights Gucci Mane at his musical peak, when he was blessing fans with new music at a rapid rate and rocking his iconic Bart Simpson chain.

Quotable Lyrics

34 inch Asanti's on the Humvee

Whole lot of purp, whole lot of green

Whole heap of white, large amount of beans

Got them collard greens, sell a lot of things

Four plus a four, dawg, that's a chicken wing

