Gucci Mane's love for diamonds and his wife, Keyshia Ka'oir, coincided for her birthday gift this year. He bought her a diamond-encrusted Richard Mille watch, as if a Richard Mille watch wasn't extravagant enough without the diamonds. In the Instagram caption for a video showing how the gems glisten in the light, Gucci remarked how the icy timepiece is the icing on the cake for Keyshia's birthday. This is certainly not the first time that Gucci has gifted her with fine jewelry. He got her a massive chain with a pendant that reads "Mrs. Davis" for their two-year anniversary. He also upgraded her wedding ring to a 60-karat stone, just in case his initial offering didn't weigh down her hand enough.

Guwop didn't only shower his queen in expensive presents to celebrate Keyshia's bday, but he expressed his deep love for her in words: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife!! Every year I love you more and more!❤️ You so smart caring and supportive and I appreciate and adore U my wife so fine it blow my mind sometimes !!"

Not only did Gucci give Keyshia a nice gift, but he gave us one for Christmas: East Atlanta Santa 3.