Gucci Mane Gifts Us With "Jingle Bales (Intro)" Off "East Atlanta Santa 3"

When Gucci Mane popped up at New York City's SantaCon over the weekend, we should have known he was about to announce the return of East Atlanta Santa. Last time he did that was in 2016 when he was promoting the previous installment in his Christmas-themed series. Yesterday, Guwop revealed that the festive trapper would make a comeback this Friday on East Atlanta Santa 3.

He shared a preview of the album's intro this morning, declaring this haunting rendition of "Jingle Bells" to be the "hardest Christmas song ever." Mariah Carey would probably like to have a word on that, but let's let Gucci shine for a moment. The video he posted on Instagram of him roaming around his heavily-decorated mansion, Starbucks cup in hand, would have made a perfect music video, but Gucci came through with that just an hour later. The actual music video documents his wild time at SantaCon. Instead of children sitting on his lap, East Atlanta Santa is surrounded by twerking women. He flips "bells" into "bales", referencing the drugs he transports in lieu of presents.

Quotable Lyrics

Jingle Bells, motherfuck 12

Im'ma drop a bag on your head

The neighbors won't tell and we left no shells

There's a dead man sleep in your bed