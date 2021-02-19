Given that Pooh Shiesty -- a new addition to Gucci Mane's 1017 roster -- is already shaping up to be one of hip-hop's next big players, it's not surprising to see Guwop stepping up to reward his ambitious signee. And with the recent Shiesty Season album currently scoring big numbers on the Billboard charts, Gucci made sure to surprise Sheisty with a kingly gift befitting of the rapper's triumphant run.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Footage reveals Gucci Mane bestowing a slime green Jeep to his signee, who pulls Guwop into an embrace of disbelieving gratitude. All the while, Keyshia Ka'oir films the entire gifting ceremony, her excitement to see the young rapper winning evident from her supportive cheers of "you deserve it!" After Gucci declared the car to be the official "Slime-mobile," it didn't take long for Pooh to take it out on a joyride, adding a few pictures of his new wheels on his own Instagram page. Don't be surprised to see the distinctive Jeep pop up in the next few Pooh Shiesty music videos, whenever they end up dropping.

Though he's far from the only rapper on Guwop's roster, it's clear that he's the next one up, as evidenced by Gucci deeming him to be the official "1017 Consigliere" in an Instagram comment. By the time 2021 wraps up, it's likely that Pooh Shiesty will be nothing short of a household name, perhaps even holding onto a Top 10 hits should his ambitious trajectory maintain the pace it currently holds. Check out footage of his impressive new vehicle below, and sound off if the 1017 rapper has earned a place on your radar.