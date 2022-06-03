Gucci Mane Gets Wife Keyshia Ka'oir To Star In Visual To "Mrs. Davis"

They're a Hip Hop power couple that has been together for over a decade so it's only fitting that Gucci Mane's latest single is dedicated to his wife, Keyshia Ka'oir. The couple wed back in 2017 and welcomed their son, Ice Davis, in December 2020, so it is safe to say that these two have been living their best luxury, happy family dreams. Keyshia has stood by Gucci's side through the best and the worst of it all, and on Friday (June 3), the Rap mogul delivered "Mrs. Davis," his latest single that tributes his leading lady.

Along with the track comes a music video where we get to see Gucci continue to flex his tax bracket but this time, he has his wife and son by his side. We're already familiar with how the Davis's get down—they're often pictured courtside, jet-setting, or rocking off the runway fits. You'll get all that and more from "Mrs. Davis," so stream Gucci Mane's latest and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Happy wife happy life,

I took my own advice

I think about my wife and all that she had to sacrifice

Real humble beginnings now my life different

My b*tch worth a half a billy and my wife different