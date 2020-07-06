Gucci Mane Enlists Young Thug For The Single "Rain Shower"

Gucci Mane recently dropped off the feature-heavy project Gucci Mane Presents: So Icy Summer. The project is packed with talent, featuring appearances from Young Thug, Future, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Moneybagg Yo, Young Nudy, Foogiano, So Icy Girlz, and more. Thugger makes his voice heard on multiple tracks, starting with "Rain Shower."

This tropical trap banger has a deliciously sweet chorus that will easily implant itself in your head. Leave it to Thugger to lay down melodic catchy goodness. Gucci even vibes melodically on this one, doing his best to keep up with Young Thug. "Rain Shower" is a fun song that has no purpose other than to highlight lavish living.

Quotable Lyrics

Rain shower, rain shower

My bitch ass in Birkins, not flowers (Well, damn)

My bitch got more ice than these cowards

Like spinach, her pussy is power

Rain shower, rain shower

So wet, we had laid down a towel