mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Gucci Mane Enlists Young Thug For The Single "Rain Shower"

Karlton Jahmal
July 06, 2020 02:10
5 Views
00
0
Gucci Mane Albums CoverGucci Mane Albums Cover
Gucci Mane Albums Cover

Rain Shower
Gucci Mane Feat. Young Thug

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Rain down riches.


Gucci Mane recently dropped off the feature-heavy project Gucci Mane Presents: So Icy SummerThe project is packed with talent, featuring appearances from Young Thug, FutureLil Baby, 21 Savage, Moneybagg Yo, Young Nudy, Foogiano, So Icy Girlz, and more. Thugger makes his voice heard on multiple tracks, starting with "Rain Shower."

This tropical trap banger has a deliciously sweet chorus that will easily implant itself in your head. Leave it to Thugger to lay down melodic catchy goodness. Gucci even vibes melodically on this one, doing his best to keep up with Young Thug. "Rain Shower" is a fun song that has no purpose other than to highlight lavish living. 

Quotable Lyrics
Rain shower, rain shower
My bitch ass in Birkins, not flowers (Well, damn)
My bitch got more ice than these cowards
Like spinach, her pussy is power
Rain shower, rain shower
So wet, we had laid down a towel

Gucci Mane Young Thug rain shower so icy summer new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Gucci Mane Enlists Young Thug For The Single "Rain Shower"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject