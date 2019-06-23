mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Gucci Mane Drips 10x Harder With Lil Baby, Gunna & Turbo On "ICE"

June 23, 2019 13:30
ICE
Gucci Mane Feat. Lil Baby & Gunna
Produced by Turbo

Turbo The Great takes the reins for Gucci Mane's "ICE" featuring Lil Baby and Gunna.


How could a Gucci Mane song produced in concert with the formidable trio of Turbo, Gunna and Lil Baby fail to make waves? "ICE" is but one of many crowdsourced efforts on Delusions Of Grandeur that will likely be criminally overlooked by year's end. But before it comes to that, why not bask in all its glory, for in due time, Lil Baby will have retired from the gauntlet to help younger artists through a mentorship plan, Gunna the same, and Gucci Mane, a retirement prompted by a festering interest in fashion modeling. 

All jokes aside, "ICE" isn't for the faint at heart. Gucci Mane shows little regard for his baby mother by stating, "fuck my baby mama, I can't let no bitch extort me," before implying that he routinely ignores her text messages. On this occasion, Lil Baby and Gunna are separated to create a false illusion of interdependence, with Guwop tagging in and out to offload his signature ad-libs. With that said, hit us with your thoughts in the comment section. Does "ICE" stack up favorably to the other collaborative efforts on Delusions Of Grandeur?

Quotable Lyrics:

N----s say no cap, but they be pretending
FaceTiming my jeweler, ask him what I'm spending
Take a couple seats 'cause this a couple tickets 
I never lie to kick it, murderer but not convicted
They say I'm filthy rich, I told the judge,
"Yeah, I'm guilty."

- Guwop

