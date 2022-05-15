Who knew so many people got married in May? This past weekend, three couples in the entertainment industry celebrated many years of marriage. Gucci Mane, Papoose, and DJ Envy all took to social media to express admiration for their wives.

DJ Envy has been married to his wife, Gia Casey, for more than two decades. On May 13, he shared a picture of them as teenagers standing on a beach, and started his caption by saying, "21 years ago today, I married the love of my life… You truly and honestly make me a better human…"

The radio personality continued confessing his fondness for her by mentioning their children. "I’m reminded of exactly how much I love you every day when I look into the faces of our 6 kids… I see so much of you in all of them…"

On the same day, Papoose shared that he and his partner, Remy Ma, had been married for 14 years. Taking the same approach as Envy, Papoose shared an old image of him and his now-wife. The two were hugged up as Remy planted a kiss on his cheek. He wrote, "Through all the up’s & downs, we stuck together. Most people don’t pass the test of time. So when that happens, it speaks volumes."

The rapper, whose real name is Shamele Mackie, is known for holding down Remy when she went to jail for six years.

Lastly, yesterday (May 14), Gucci Mane shouted out the mother of his child, Keyshia Ka'oir on their fifth anniversary. The Atlanta native shared recent pictures of them with their youngest son, to which he wrote, "We went from kissing in a jail to kissing on a jet I got the best wife in the world it’s our 5 year anniversary I love you [Mrs. Davis] and I’m so grateful and proud to call you my wife."