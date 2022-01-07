Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir certainly know how to spoil one another. For Christmas, the model gifted her husband a $1,000,000 Bugatti Chiron watch, and when she celebrated her 37th birthday on Thursday, January 6th, he didn't hesitate to get her back.

The "Lemonade" rapper placed countless 20s, 50s, and 100s in a vibrant orange box for his wife to unwrap in front of all her loved ones. In videos uploaded to her Instagram story, the mother of one can be seen wearing a figure-hugging black jumpsuit with silver jewelled detailing and a large chain as she opens the present with a smile spreading across her face.





As Hollywood Life points out, Gucci can be seen hanging out in the background with the couple's child, 1-year-old Ice Davis seated on his lap, watching his mom celebrate her big day. When Ka'Oir realizes what's inside, she screams with excitement and proudly informs friends, "it's a million dollars y'all."

The Jamaica-born socialite began jokingly handing out the cash to partygoers around her, but ultimately stashed it in a white bag to keep it safe for a rainy day.





Just a few days ago, Ka'Oir made it abundantly clear that she's ready to have another baby with Gucci, who she married back in 2017. "Ayeahhhhh @laflare1017 I need me anotha one!!!" she captioned a throwback maternity photo, tagging the 41-year-old to let him know what's on her mind.

This isn't the first time that the "12 Days of Christmas" hitmaker dropped $1,000,000 on his wife, this time last year he also dished out a milli to treat Keyshia Ka'Oir to a lavish push present – read more about that here.

