Since Gucci Mane was released from jail in 2017, it has taken a lot to wipe the massive smile off his face. His Instagram page serves as a means of documenting that he's living his best life: travelling the world, staying fit and luxuriating alongside his beloved wife Keyshia Ka'oir. Aside from his recent (and somewhat ongoing) spat with The Breakfast Club hosts, Angela Yee and DJ Envy, it's been unlikely that you catch Gucci slipping.

However, the Atlanta rapper was not pleased when his #812SuperFastFerrari was towed and damaged on Friday night (Nov. 1). Gucci was hosting at Miami nightclub, Mr. Jones, when his red 'Rari was towed by Beach Towing, the company notorious for moving cars for questionable reasons and then charging high fees to have them returned. Lawsuits have been made against the company for supposedly being an illegal operation for decades. Based on his IG post, Gucci is aware of this and he will be holding them accountable.

In a video, Gucci shows the damage done to his car and irritatedly questions the valet about how this was allowed to happen. "People towed my car from the front of the club, making me pay for it. Towed my car up now I pay for all my damages for my car from valet after you booked me from the club." The Woptober II artist is insistent that the club will be held responsible for the costs because their security instructed him to park in that location. "Y'all gonna pay for the damage for my 448 for towing in front of Mr. Jones, illegally. I have an officer right here. We gon' see. $300 for the tow. I guarantee this $20-30k worth of damage. You done put my shit on a motherf*cking flat bed, fucked my car up - none of this shit was wrong with my car." In the caption of the IG post, Gucci also mentioned that the cops were called on him for airing his frustrations. Needless to say, Gucci will not be letting this slide.