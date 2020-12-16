Gucci Mane Brought Santa's Swagger To "I Can't"

While Santa Clause is a figure seldom associated with hip-hop culture, Gucci Mane has seemingly found a kindred spirit in Old Saint Nick. It's hard to imagine what prompted the parallel, but damned if it hasn't led to some degree of efficacy, spawning a veritable saga of East Atlanta Santa projects and giving Tim Allen a run for his money in the process. Seeing as today marks the four-year anniversary since Guwop donned the red hat for sequel effort The Return Of East Atlanta Santa, it feels appropriate to highlight one of the album's key bangers in "I Can't."

Produced by the stacked team of Metro Boomin and Southside, what Gucci Mane's "I Can't" lacks in Christmas cheer it makes up for in sheer menace. And yet somehow, Gucci's self-styling as East Atlanta Santa somehow works, if only for the larger-than-life swagger he brings to the table; after all, who is he if not the man with the bag? "Back to all these rocks on me, I look like Hov and Dame in this bitch," he proclaims, over Metro and Southside's icy production. "My life's a documentary, I feel like Game in this shit / So many of my partners turned state I'm so ashamed of my clique."

Four years removed from The Return Of East Atlanta Santa, do you feel like this gift has retained its luster over time? If so, be sure to sound off with some love for Gucci Mane in the comments below. And think wisely before you type, for he sees you when you're sleeping.

