Gucci Mane has been nothing short of prolific in recent memory, having blessed us with album after album until closing his streak with Woptober II in October of 2019. Since then, Wop has been hard at work seeking the next member of his 1017 army -- you've likely seen his search unfolding in real-time, with the legendary rapper offering a cool million to anyone worthy of his cause. It didn't take long for his search to yield results, with Guwop recently bringing Atlanta rapper Ola Runt into the fold.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Now, with the hunt still ongoing, Gucci has come through and announced his next album The New 1017. Taking to Instagram to unveil the official artwork, in keeping with his So Icy motif, Guwop confirmed that the project will be dropping on Memorial Day, May 25th. "#TheNew1017 Dropping Memorial Day #SoIcyGang vs Errbody who u wit ??" he captions, suggesting that this go-around will be closer to compilation album than a solo one -- though don't be surprised to see Gucci's presence all over it.

While that may lead some fans to feel wary, given that compilation albums can be hit or miss at times, it should be interesting to see Gucci's newly renovated roster in action. Provided he manages to wrap up his signing spree by the time the album rolls around. Either way, look for The New 1017 to land on May 25th -- are you excited for this one?