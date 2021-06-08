Pooh Shiesty has had one explosive 2021 so far. His breakout single at the end of last year, "Back in Blood" featuring Lil Durk, has become one of the few classics dropped this year and has quickly propelled him to the top of the Tennessee rap game. After releasing a deluxe to his debut mixtape Shietsy Season just a few weeks ago, the Tennessee rapper is back with a new track with industry staple and label head Gucci Mane.

The announcement made on Gucci Mane's Twitter account shows the duo on what appears to be the set of a music video. Both of them are seen donning jerseys with their signature rap names on the back.

It was just last April that Pooh Shiesty, real name Lontrell Williams, signed to 1017 Records under Gucci Mane as well as Atlantic Records. After a string of consistent singles, Williams dropped Shiesty Season on February 5th of this year. This was accompanied by Shiesty Season - Spring Deluxe just a few months later on May 21st, featuring new collaborations with Lil Baby and G herbo.

This marks the second collaboration between Gucci Mane and Pooh Shiesty, the first being their "SolcyBoyz 3" track with Tay Keith and Foogiano which was released in March.

Are you excited for the new track? Check out the announcement below.