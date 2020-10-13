The 1017 brand isn't what it once was. During Gucci Mane's heyday, it seemed like 1017 fostered some of the rawest up-and-coming talent in rap but unfortunately, Gucci's incarceration seemingly played a part in all of that falling apart. In the past few years since coming out of prison, Gucci's tried to recreate his magic as one of the best A&R's in trap music with a roster that included Hoodrich Pablo Juan, Mal & Quill, Asian Doll, and Lil Wop, among others, though many have left the label.

Throughout 2020, Gucci Mane has made it clear that he's on a mission to rebuild the label into a dominant force in rap. With the additions of Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano, Roboy, Big Scarr, Enchanting, and K Shiday, Gucci Mane revealed that So Icy Gang Vol. 1, credited as Gucci Mane & The New 1017, will be dropping this Friday, a day before 10/17.

The day after the project's release, Gucci Mane and company will be celebrating the launch of So Icy Gang Vol. 1 with "a parking lot concert takeover." A post on @parkinglotconcert suggested that this will be a drive-in concert with gates opening at 5 p.m.

So Icy Gang Vol. 1 will mark the first official compilation project from The New 1017. However, many of them already introduced themselves this summer on Gucci Mane's So Icy Summer project.

Check the cover art below.