Gucci Mane & Young Thug Open The Door To "Gucci Land"

We've been to "Nudy Land," and had a grand old time -- but now the doors to "Gucci Land" have been opened, and we've got Guwop and Young Thug handing out tickets. Today marks the arrival of Gucci Mane's solo slash compilation album So Icy Summer, which features an abundance of bangers and collaborations with Atlanta heavyweights. In fact, Young Thug hangs around on three tracks, a welcome addition to any party -- especially when he gets on his rap tip.

On "Gucci Land," both parties take to the electrifying instrumental with swagger, with Guwop settings things off with a dexterous flow; though he still busts out the methodical delivery from time to time, it's hard to deny that he's been more experimental in these recent years -- though not at the expense of his hard-hitting bars. "Red carpet shawty with a bitch like a Barbie and a tailor-made suit from Alessandro," he spits. "I did a robbery, a n***a tried to buck on the pistol, I reversed it and hit him with the handle." Next up is Thugger, who matches Gucci's intensity with a slick verse of his own -- check it out for yourself right here, right now.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Stadiums, I don't do arenas no more

Fuck handcuffs, I don't wanna see 'em no more

Italian stallion, Rocky Balboa

Plug with the cord tryna sell a motherload

Whip it off the stove, gotta use another bowl

Swerve past a hater like a hole in the road