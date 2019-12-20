Gucci Mane & Rich The Kid Drop Tropical Visuals For "She Miss Me"

The East Atlanta Santa lets out his signature laugh.

Who'd have thought Gucci Mane would become a Christmas hip-hop icon? Now, the East Atlanta Santa has returned to bequeath more gifts upon the masses, and what better stocking stuffer than a brand new verse from Rich The Kid. In honor of his third East Atlanta Santa album, officially out today, Guwop has dropped off some new visuals for "She Miss Me." Unfortunately, they're not quite as festive as the album might have you believe; in fact, their almost completely devoid of any Christmas imagery, set in a tropical paradise with scantily clad models.

Of course, it could be argued that they are simply there to represent Santa's "elves," although that's likely a reach. By that token, what does that make Rich The Kid, who shows up to join the party with money-phone on hand? Though it would have been nice to see them embrace the holiday motif further, "She Miss Me" is a solid hip-hop video that provides all your favorite tropes. Check out East Atlanta Santa 3 right here.