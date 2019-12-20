Gucci Mane & Quavo Feel Like Kingpins On "East Atlanta Santa" Single "Tony"

Not every track on Gucci Mane's East Atlanta Santa 3 is full of holiday cheer, and "Tony" is one of them. The song features fellow Atlanta rapper Quavo as the two share why they feel that their lives reflect that of Scarface protagonist Tony Montana. In their real lives, both Quavo and Gucci Mane have been walking the straight and narrow while keeping themselves out of trouble, so lyrics about running drugs and dead bodies is more fiction than fact.

Meanwhile, this third installment of East Atlanta Santa finds Gucci Mane once again delivering an album that's good for year-round streaming, not just holiday fun. The 16-track offering hosts features from Asian Doll, Rich The Kid, Kranium, and Jason Derulo, so check that out here after giving "Tony" a few spins.

Quotable Lyrics

And I made my bones in East Atlanta

Started from the bottom like Tony Montana

Yellow black 'Rari like a yellow bandana

Crazy young niggas that'll kill you on camera

Gucci Mane got plenty ammo, y'all gon' need so many candles