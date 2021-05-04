Gucci Mane and his roster of 1017-affiliated artists have been on a tear as of late. Pooh Shiesty has become the latest rap superstar. Big Scarr is Guwop's secret weapon. Enchanting and K Shiday are putting in work. And Foogiano has a pretty big following too. Unfortunately, this week, Foogiano's story included a pretty serious wrinkle after it was reported that the rapper was sentenced to five years in prison.

After allegedly burning off his ankle monitor, Foogiano turned himself in and was charged with being a fugitive from justice. His five-year sentence was confirmed by Renni Rucci, Foo's girlfriend. The rapper has been garnering a lot of support from others in the industry, including Meek Mill. According to Gucci Mane, he's working on getting Foogiano back outside, possibly getting him lawyered up with the best.

"Free my dawg ASAP," wrote Gucci Mane on a picture of himself with his artist on Instagram. "We on top of it @foogiano #FreeFoo."

Pooh Shiesty, a close collaborator of Foo's, also added "ASAP" in the comments, showing his support.

We will keep you updated every step of the way as the fight for Foogiano's freedom continues. Hopefully, Gucci Mane is able to work out some sort of deal that sees the rapper get released sooner than his sentence. Free Foo.



Prince Williams/Getty Images