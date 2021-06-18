mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Gucci Mane & Lil Baby Drop Off Some "Trap Shit"

Mitch Findlay
June 18, 2021 09:53
Gucci Mane & Lil Baby slow things down over the Zaytoven produced "Trap Shit."


After introducing the game to a new roster of 1017 signees, Gucci Mane has returned to the fold with Ice Daddy, his first solo album since 2019's Woptober II. As expected from the longtime vet, there's plenty of bangers found throughout -- though it's hard to resist the draw of "Trap Shit," a duet between Guwop and present-day Atlanta superstar Lil Baby

Produced by longtime collaborator Zaytoven, Gucci takes to the playful instrumental with his signature singsong flow. "Gucci poppin' P's like Georgia just made it legal," he raps. "Higher than an eagle, leanin' like Beanie Sigel / Flyer than a pilot, jean jacket by Diesel." Lil Baby, who often opts for a more uptempo flow, matches Guwop's approach to great effect, a welcome switch-up from the ubiquitous spitter. "How the hell he gettin' this money? I keep on buyin' watches," raps Baby. "Jackboys thinkin' I'm sweet, I keep on buyin' choppers / Lock me up, I'm gettin' out tomorrow, I think I'm El Chapo."

QUOTABLE LYRICS

How the hell he gettin' this money? I keep on buyin' watches
Jackboys thinkin' I'm sweet, I keep on buyin' choppers
Lock me up, I'm gettin' out tomorrow, I think I'm El Chapo

Gucci Mane Lil Baby Ice Daddy
