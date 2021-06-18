Gucci Mane & Lil Baby Drop Off Some "Trap Shit"

After introducing the game to a new roster of 1017 signees, Gucci Mane has returned to the fold with Ice Daddy, his first solo album since 2019's Woptober II. As expected from the longtime vet, there's plenty of bangers found throughout -- though it's hard to resist the draw of "Trap Shit," a duet between Guwop and present-day Atlanta superstar Lil Baby.

Produced by longtime collaborator Zaytoven, Gucci takes to the playful instrumental with his signature singsong flow. "Gucci poppin' P's like Georgia just made it legal," he raps. "Higher than an eagle, leanin' like Beanie Sigel / Flyer than a pilot, jean jacket by Diesel." Lil Baby, who often opts for a more uptempo flow, matches Guwop's approach to great effect, a welcome switch-up from the ubiquitous spitter. "How the hell he gettin' this money? I keep on buyin' watches," raps Baby. "Jackboys thinkin' I'm sweet, I keep on buyin' choppers / Lock me up, I'm gettin' out tomorrow, I think I'm El Chapo."

QUOTABLE LYRICS

How the hell he gettin' this money? I keep on buyin' watches

Jackboys thinkin' I'm sweet, I keep on buyin' choppers

Lock me up, I'm gettin' out tomorrow, I think I'm El Chapo