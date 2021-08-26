Celebrity baby Ice Davis was born weighing an ounce over seven pounds the day before Christmas Eve in 2019. Baby Ice is the couple's first child together. Gucci Mane, also known as Guwop and Mr. Zone 6, debuted his first single "Icy" featuring Young Jeezy in 2005 and ever since has had an impeccable run. Baby's Ice name is most definitely a nod to his father's career and his obsession with Ice, whether ice cream or iced out Jewelry.

Momma Keyshia Ka'Oir Davis captioned the photo, "My baby @icedavis1017 is such a sweet boy. Love u so much ICE-POP!" following her husband's many "ice" references. Like most celebrity babies, Ice has his own Instagram page which boasts a whopping 149K followers. Baby Ice definitely resembles his mommy and apparently has inherited her ability to take the perfect selfies. On Ice's Instagram page, the same photo is shown with the following caption, "Hi guys I’m 8months now! Swipe to see my first selfie I took all by myself." Ice's semi-blurry self features one of his beautiful brown eyes and his Iced out (see what I did there) diamond earring.

Gucci Mane is already a father to son Keitheon Davis, 12, whom he shares with his ex Sheena Evans. Keyshia has two daughters and a son from a previous relationship.

Be sure to listen to Gucci's latest project Ice Daddy. It is his first solo album since Woptober in 2019.