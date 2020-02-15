Aside from serving as self-care guru and fitness inspo, Gucci Mane has become a style icon since transforming into version 2.0 of himself post-prison release. He now sits front-row at Paris Fashion Week and serves as the face of Gucci campaigns. He drips in designer on a daily basis and he has his beautiful wife, Keyshia Ka'oir, glowing up by his side at all times. This all to say, we could have expected that Guwop's 40th birthday celebration would call for extravagant outfits from the couple.

Gucci rocked a incredibly sleek pink satin suit to the bash. He took the look to the next level with glittery silver loafers to match his iced-out wrists. Keyshia coordinated her outfit with her husband's, draped in feathery pink dress. It remains unknown whether they settled on a pink theme as a nod to Valentine's Day, which coincided with Gucci's celebration this year. The rapper wrote in an Instagram caption that it was "an elegant night", which was clearly communicated by the Wopsters' attire.

Gucci also shared an IG slideshow to acknowledge all the other friends that came through in his honour. Lil Baby, 2 Chainz, Quality Control's Coach K and other hip hop elites were in attendance.