Gucci Mane may be caught up in a child support battle right now but he's looking ready to have another baby soon. The Atlanta rapper is one of the biggest icons to have come out of his city and he's down to expand the Davis family by adding another child to the mix. His wife, Keyshia Ka'oir, hinted as much when she hopped on social media this morning to say that she and Guwop are definitely thinking of having a child together.

A few moments ago, Keyshia told the world that it might be time to go shopping for baby clothes because she's considering nixing her birth control plan. "I think it’s time I get off birth control😩 & have us the cutest lil baby boy," she said. Could we be welcoming a new member of the Davis family soon?

The couple wed in 2017 and since then, they've been one of the music industry's "it-couples." They clearly have a lot of love for each other and they're one of the few couples that we expect to last in the long run. Perhaps a baby will only help to solidify their bond, bringing them even closer together. What do you think they should name their kid?



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images