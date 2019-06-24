Gucci Mane & Jeremih Prove Deceptively Genius On "Hands Off"

I don't wish to overstate the obvious. Gucci Mane isn't unlike Kanye West in the sense that a healthy regimen has done him a disservice to his musical output. Nevertheless, on Delusions of Grandeur, Gucci Mane does just enough to avoid the misshapen "have-not" pile in the advent of his 40th birthday. It's on songs like "Hands Off" featuring Jeremih where he finally shows a willingness to reinvent himself musically. For the first ever, Gucci's bragging and boasting goes the route of R&B, thanks in part to his partner's insistence on doing much of the legwork.

Jeremih's complicity on "Hands Off" isn't markedly different from his other contributions in 2018-2019. Produced in part by OG Parker, Jeremih is allowed the freedom to operate on his own terms. Call it a holding pattern if you will, Gucci's persistent materialism has reached a new frontier, except in this instance, he isn't clamoring about his baby mother's unwanted text messages or a new tab, he'll soon come to regret opening up. It's safe to say, the Gucci "clone theories" will persist until he reverts in form, if ever. Hit us with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics:

Birkin bag, let you cop 'em by the two

All these furs, Gucci, shame on you (All these furs)

All this water on me, I feel like a pool (A lot of water)

You got me hot, I'ma need a fan soon.

- Guwop