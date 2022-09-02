mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Gucci Mane & Baby Racks Defy The Odds On "Look Ma I Did It"

Aron A.
September 02, 2022 12:53
Look Ma I Did It
Gucci Mane Feat. Baby Racks

Gucci Mane teams up with Baby Racks.


Though it feels like it's been a minute since Gucci Mane delivered a solo body of work that highlight him instead of his artists, he's continued to bless fans with a ton of solo music. Earlier this summer, he shared a message to the rap game as an elder statesman to stop dissing the dead -- an ironic turn of events seeing as he continued to diss Pookie Loc. 

Gucci might be letting off one-off singles or he could be delivering a new album before the year ends, Regardless, he's still keeping the records coming at a fast pace. This week, the rapper teamed up with Baby Racks, the latest 1017 signee, for their new collaboration, "Look Ma I Did It." The two take on gutter trap production as they marvel as their accomplishments.

Quotable Lyrics
I get the money ahead of time
These ni***as green like a dandelion
Play with my money, get penalized
These n***as poppin' on Facebook Live

