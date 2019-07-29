Gucci Mane and his baby mama, Sheena Evans, have been in a serious legal battle over child support since last year. Evans took Gucci to court in order to get the child support payments increased from $2K to $20K a month. Needless to say, that's a massive amount of money that Gucci Mane was not willing to cough up monthly. The rapper tried to get the case thrown out but that didn't work out for him. According to The Blast, he and Evans reached an agreement in the case that seems to work out far better than $20K for Gucci Mane.



Presley Ann/Getty Images

Gucci Mane will still have to cough up five figures a month to Sheena Evans but it'll be far less than what she was asking for. The rapper will now have to cough up $10K a month as well as cover the costs of transportation for Sheena and their son. Unfortunately, Gucci Mane didn't get off that easy. As part of the agreement, the rapper will have to write a six-figure check to Evans for back child support. He'll get visitation rights but their child will stay with Evans for the majority of the time.

Evans took Gucci to court on claims that he was earning far more than he did when they reached an agreement in 2011.