Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, And Young Nudy Go Off On "Nasty"

Every year, you can count on Gucci Mane to come through with at least a couple of projects and on Friday, that's exactly what he did as he dropped the feature-heavy mixtape So Icy Summer. There are quite a few tracks to immerse yourself in, including "Nasty" which features the likes of Young Nudy and 21 Savage.

All three MCs are placed over a lowkey, yet brooding trap beat, all while delivering bars about street life and bossing up. Overall, it's exactly what you would expect from these three artists, and it all comes together for a more than satisfying collaborative track.

Give this one a spin and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

I've been robbin' n****s, takin' shit since back in the day (Facts)

All my life, I been a criminal, and crime does pay (Facts)

When them Hellcats pull up, don't get hit with a stray

'Cause that shit can get nasty, shot in the face (Grrah)