Actor Michael Rooker, who plays Yondu Udonta in the two Guardians of the Galaxy films, says he has been in an "epic battle" with COVID-19. Rooker updated fans on his situation with a lengthy Facebook post.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

"If y’all ain't figured it out by now why I’ve been isolating in this crazy awesome Airstream of mine, let me help y’all out by saying I’ve been fighting off COVID-19. and I have to let y’all know it has been quite a battle. And as in any war, ALL is fair. And IN the middle of this epic battle I’ve come to the conclusion that there ain't a whole heck of a lot one can do externally, to fight off COVID-19 once it has gotten into your body."

Rooker is also well-known for portraying Merle Dixon in AMC's The Walking Dead. Rooker goes on to say he tried to fight the virus off with minimal medical assistance.

"For me, I made the decision not to take any extra medicines or vitamins or supplements. I felt that if my immune system was not already prepared for this battle loading up with all this extra stuff would only do me damage as kidneys and liver would have been gravely stressed...In the process of fighting off COVID-19, I could feel and see the results of those daily battles, by how I felt and looked the next day. I was either feeling like crap, or pretty dang good, semi-human in fact. So, just so y’all know the end result of all those daily battles has come to an end. My body has won the WAR! COVID put up a pretty good fight... but bottom line, it ended up getting its ass knocked out! buy my immune system.

1,2, punch to the head, 2 body shots, and a left hook right upper-cut combination."

Well the day is here this day....04 the month of 09 the year of our Lord 2020..... Great news has surfaced on this day.... Posted by Michael Rooker on Friday, September 4, 2020

