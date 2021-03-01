The Ferragamo Falcon is ready to soar again. Following the release of his 2019 debut album Dior Deposits, as well as his subsequent EPs Platinum Falcon Tape Vol 1 and Return Of The Falcon, Guapdad 4000 has officially set the table for his next body of work 1176. The versatile rapper recently took to Twitter to issue a crucial reminder about the upcoming !llmind-produced project, confirming that not only does it drop later this month, but on March 19th to be specific.

David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns/Getty Images

The West Coast rapper reiterated as much on Twitter, leaving little in the way for interpretation; a refreshing frankness in a world where cryptic tweets have become the norm. "My Album drops on March 19th," he writes, alongside a few unfazed selfies. Unfortunately, further details about the project's features are quiet for now, though it should be noted that Guapdad is among the game's most affable personalities, and as such has assembled quite the network of collaborators. Even J. Cole considers him an ally, having welcomed him into the mix during the Welcome To Dreamers 3 studio sessions.

For those eager to hear a glimpse at what's set to come from the creative minds of Guapdad and !llmind, look no further than lead single "How Many," a slow-burning melodic banger. Should you like what you hear, be sure to check back on March 19th, when he comes through to drop off his new project 1176.