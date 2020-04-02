Guapdad 4000 has been filling a void in this post-quarantine world of ours, picking up where Funkmaster Flex and the LA Leakers left off as a key purveyor of BARS. For three weeks now, the Valentino Viper has been hosting the "Rona Raps" series, which finds he and his friends kicking bars via Instagram. The first week featured he and Buddy ripping a J. Dilla banger. The second brought Chris Brown into the mix for a take on Q-Tip's "Vivrant Thing." Now, Guap has linked with Wiz Khalifa and Denzel Curry for his biggest installment yet.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Over Luniz classic "I Got 5 On It," Guap sets it off with yet another fire verse, proving that even in a casual state he's deadly with the words. "Walls famous like the Chinese one that hold the greatest / came up from running with cons, we all gangest," he spits, keeping the bars coming. "I might call up Chance The Rapper ask him what the Lord do, cause my raps is getting acidy they hydrochlorical."

"With all this Rona shit I got the ski mask on," spits Denzel Curry, growing out a quarantine beard for the occasion. "I ain't rapping fast, this ain't a ski mask song." As his verse progresses, the commentary emerges. "Fuck, I tell em it's no love," he declares, a changed man. "I don't want to dap, clap you up, and there's no hugs / stay your ass home, dance around in your bitch Uggs."

Sliding in from Denzel's makeshift hook, Wiz closes things out with a veteran's swagger. "Roll the weed pass it, n***as taking pieces of styles I already mastered," he spits. "Kush tastes fresh I just busted it out the plastic / social detachment being practiced, just me and a bad bitch plus I'm still stackin'." Check out the full episode below, and sound off - has "Rona Raps" made you pledge your loyalty to Guapdad's cause?