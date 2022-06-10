mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Guapdad 4000, Wiz Khalifa, & Curren$y Want You To Strike A "Pose"

Hayley Hynes
June 10, 2022 18:28
Stream the latest from Guapdad, Wiz, and Curren$y now.


While there weren't many albums delivered this New Music Friday, there have been a wide array of singles coming from plenty of huge names, from Pharrell, Tyler, The Creator, and 21 Savage's link-up on "Cash In Cash Out" to Saucy Santana and Latto's twerk-worthy anthem, "Booty."

Wiz Khalifa has also been on fire as far as collaborations go, first working with Logic for his return from retirement on "Breath Control," and also teaming up with Guapdad 4000 and Curren$y for "Pose," which is full of impressive bars from all the MCs.

"Can't do boyfriends, nah, 'cause you hate to date / Lookin' for a n*gga who ain't lame in this bitch / Came in this bitch, spittin' game like I'm rich / Need a solid girl, never change, never switch / Billionaire, that's the language I speak," the "Black & Yellow" hitmaker raps on his turn.

Stream "Pose" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and let us know what your thoughts are on the new joint single in the comment section. 

Quotable Lyrics:

Tell that n*gga make another payment
If I said it then I mean it but sometimes I don't say shit
They see the look on my face
I ain't even tryin' to f*ck
I'm just tryna get my money straight

