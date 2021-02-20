The world finally received Revenge of the Dreamers III in the summer of 2019, and it didn't take long for the anticipated project to accumulate praise and accolades. There were two Grammy nominations announced that helped earned dozens of artists and producers international recognition, and it's still a Dreamville compilation that fans continue to highlight as a standout.



Tabatha Fireman / Stringer / Getty Images

Guapdad 4000 landed himself not only one spot on Revenge of the Dreamers III but three looks on several tracks, and during a recent interview with Bootleg Kev, the Bay Area rapper revealed how his features came about. "Sh*t Cole," said Guapdad. "I met him at the Nice Guy for Drake's New Year's thing and he was like, 'Yo, take my number down before you leave.'"

The rapper said he took a chance and texted J. Cole and surprisingly, the Dreamville mogul hit him right back. "It was so crazy to me, I was like..." said Guapdad. "I tell that story every time because nobody has ever done that. Nobody. Even people that I'm closer friends with now like Bryson. It took him a minute to text me back and I'm hella cool—I'm closer to Bryson than I am Cole."

"When [J. Cole] text me back like that, I was like, 'Damn.' I f*ck with that. I hella f*ck with that," he added before expressing his excitement about receiving a Grammy nod for his inclusion on the album. Check out the clip in full below.