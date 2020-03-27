Guapdad 4000 Unveils New Alias "Dolce & Gabbana Dalai Lama"

Guapdad 4000 is a man of many names and aliases, his various WANTED posters adorned with myriad outlandish titles. The Valentino Viper. The Ferragamo Falcon. The Dolce & Gabbana Dalai Lama. All of whom have authorities bamboozled -- how can one man be indulging in this much scamming? And yet Guapdad's momentous tear continues unimpeded, as the "Rona Raps" innovator comes through with another crafty new track.

Following the release of "Greedy" and "Platinum Falcon," Guap has immortalized his lavish alter ego with "The Dolce & Gabbana Dalai Lama." Taking to a fuzzy, overdriven guitar riff, Guap sets a confident tone with his lyrics. "I don't feel no fear in my heart," he raps. "Sometimes I feel like I don't even have one." As the instrumental build, Guapdad allows himself room for self-reflection, though any insecurities are quickly swept aside --or are they? "Down in Hollywood, watching Kill Bill off of a pill, no Molly, antibiotics, 'cause I'm fuckin' up my body," he declares.

Should you be keeping score, Guapdad 4000's latest is one worth checking out -- between his prolific work ethic and "Rona Raps" series, is he not emerging as a low-key quarantine MVP during in this trying time?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Down in Hollywood, watchin' Kill Bill off of a pill

No Molly, antibiotics, cause I'm fucking up my body

Make sacrifices, so money maximizes

In my first bar, I was lyin' to myself

I'm still scared, yeah

What if my ego lyin' to me and I'm not it?

What if I play this and nobody is astonished?