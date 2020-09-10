Guapdad 4000 Teaches You How To Tie A Durag

Guapdad 4000 teaches the world how to properly tie a durag in this exclusive tutorial video.

Guapdad 4000 is a man of many talents. Known in some circles as the Ferragamo Falcon, the 28-year-old recording artist is a scammer extraordinaire and a fashion icon, due mostly because of his durag looks and his affinity for designer garments.

Earlier this year, Stone Cold Steve Flossin appeared on the GRAMMYS red carpet wearing a 10-foot long durag that dragged behind him, making headlines for the risky choice.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

He has been offering a premium line of durags on his website, designing a special style of the accessory to ensure that his hair is always looking as wavy as possible. For those of you that have been trying to get into the look but are unsure about how to properly tie a durag, the Bitcoin Batman is here to make your life easier.

In our latest quarantine video, Guapdad 4000 comes through with an essential tutorial on how to tie your durag.

He goes through the steps, achieving a perfect outcome (for the traditional look) before teasing future episodes where he may go into even more detail about other styles. For example, the New York double-knot, the Puerto Rican side-tie, and more.



Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images

Of course, if you don't have a durag to work with, the Valentino Viper invites his fans to shop on his website to find one to match your taste.

Check out the first episode of How To Tie A Durag with Guapdad 4000 above! Subscribe to our YouTube page for more exclusive video content.