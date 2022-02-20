Guapdad 4000 Takes Us To The West In "Ruthless"

If there's any sound in the Hip Hop culture that can be heard a mile away, it's the sound of the West Coast. Coupled with boundless confidence, West Coast instrumentation has a certain swing-through and weightedness to it, giving the songs a unique and interesting flair. Guapdad 4000, hailing from Oakland, California, put on a showcase of those very elements on his newest track, "Ruthless."

The track takes absolutely no time getting into the swing of things, leaving timid tones to the wayside. The very first line is "Big ass arms on me, I ain't tryna flex, though." If that isn't enough to get the energy level in the room to rise, the cover art elicits a reaction in itself. While not intense or even provocative, the use of hand drawn cartoon is eyecatching and vivid. The lyrics previously mentioned correlate with song's artwork, serving as a creative one-two punch the fans can enjoy.

"Ruthless" is the second recent showing from Guapdad 4000. While the other track "Fearless" was created for the game Valorant, his activity may be a sign that he's setting up for a new release.

Listen to "Ruthless" below:

Quotable Lyrics

All these dubs in my pocket like lint,

At this point I don't know what the f*ck did I spend,

10 Hunnid Oaktown, take it back to vintage,

Japanese Archive, not Tru Religion