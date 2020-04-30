If one thing has become a constant, it's the arrival of Guapdad 4000's amazing "Rona Raps" series. Should you be unfamiliar with the premise, it's relatively simple. A socially-distant Guapdad lights the signal, and before long his extensive list of hip-hop pals come a-calling. We've already seen appearances from Buddy, Lil Yachty, Curren$y, Rich Brian, Wiz Khalifa, Wowgr8, Murs, Kota the Friend, Denzel Curry, and many more -- all of whom have done their part in dulling the quarantine-induced malaise.

Today, the latest episode has arrived featuring TDE's SiR and Shady Records' Boogie, both of whom join Guapdad on Destiny's Child's classic "Say My Name" instrumental. At this point, it's become quite clear that Guap is one of the nicest young rappers when it comes to the bars, his references sharp and his comedic timing impeccable. This one is no exception, as the Ferragamo Falcon takes to the up-tempo beat with little to no effort.

Upon passing the mic to SiR, the vibe takes an about-face turn though by no means in a negative way; TDE's melodist brings no shortage of Inglewood swagger to the mix, his stop-and-start delivery a breath of fresh air. Closing things out is Boogie, joined by an additional harmonist as he fires off reflections. "I'm buying weed like everyday, this shit go too soon," he raps. "I swear this shit don't even get me faded like it used to / can't be in the room no mo', been sick in the hood I'm damn near immune, you know."

Check out week seven of Rona Raps below, and sound off - have you been enjoying this series?