Guapdad 4000 Scams His Way To Your Heart On "Platinum Falcon Tape, Vol. 1"

Standing out on the Grammy-nominated Dreamville album Revenge Of The Dreamers III last year, Guapdad 4000 has been on an upward career trajectory. The Ferragamo Falcon is obsessed with designer goods, scamming his way to being able to buy the new Gucci and Prada through legal means.

The Bay Area rapper has officially returned with his new project Platinum Falcon Tape, Vol. 1. With a sole feature from Jigga Juice, the Dolce & Gabbana Dalai Lama returns with six new punchline-filled songs that show even more personality from the Valentino Viper.

The tape starts out in boisterous fashion before slowing down. A woman describes Guap over a bouncy beat, referring to him as the "card-crackin', back blowin', Henny sippin', receipt rippin' Falcon."

Listen to the brand new project below and get to know this rising star a little more.

Tracklist:

1. Platinum Falcon

2. Greedy

3. Dolce & Gabbana Dalai Lama

4. Embezzle (feat. Jigga Juice)

5. Peanut Butter Pootie Tang

6. Trade Places With Them Jeans