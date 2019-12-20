Guapdad 4000 Pulls Ultimate Finesse, Puts Snoop Dogg On "Flossin"

It all began when Guapdad 4000 took to Instagram to reflect on his successful year, which brought him Grammy Nominations, gold plaques, and a debut album. Yet amid all the basking, the young scammer openly lamented his lack of a Snoop Dogg feature, vowing to secure a look from the Doggfather in the new year. Evidently, Uncle Snoop found himself endeared to the Ferragamo Falcon, and decided to connect damn near instantly. It wasn't long before the pair were in the studio, concocting an official remix to "Flossin" off Dior Deposits.

If there's even been a moment where Snoop has embodied the "Uncle" archetype, it's here. Wasting little time in coming through for a fellow west coaster, Snoop turned in a strong performance over James Delgado's atmospheric production. "I got so much game that I could sell by the crate," he raps. "You get it somewhere else, then you're makin' a mistake, I'm the best to ever do it, that ain't ever no debate." Check out the remix now, and salute to Guapdad for queuing up his biggest score yet.

Quotable Lyrics

I got so much game that I could sell by the crate

You get it somewhere else, then you're makin' a mistake

I'm the best to ever do it, that ain't ever no debate