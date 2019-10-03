mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Guapdad 4000 Links With Chance The Rapper & Charlie Wilson On "Gucci Pajamas"

Erika Marie
October 03, 2019 00:56
The fellas aren't down with thievery.


After teasing the release of his latest track "Gucci Pajamas" over the last few days, Oakland rapper Guapdad 4000 has finally shared his latest single. Chance The Rapper and acclaimed singer Charlie Wilson assist Guapdad on the track about a woman who ran off with his favorite Gucci sleepwear. The 27-year-old rapper shared a text exchange between himself and a woman on social media where he chastised her for stealing his PJs, all in hopes of helping to promote the song, and it looks as if the idea worked to his benefit.

For as much criticism as Gucci has received in the press—and from members of the hip hop community—this year, rappers continue to support the brand. It was recently shared that Gucci Mane would become the face of Gucci's forthcoming campaign and although the brand reportedly saw a dip in sales this year, it's still one of the leading labels in hip hop. Chance touched on the controversy in his lyrics, but with another Gucci-driven hip hop song on wax, it looks as if they're placement in the genre is here to stay for the long haul. Check out "Gucci Pajamas" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

She tried to steal all my clothes on some broke sh*t
Then tried to throw away my Gucci on some woke sh*t
Then tried to link up with my exes on some cult sh*t
That sh*t is weird, left-handed chandelier

