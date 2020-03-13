Guapdad 4000 Keeps The Finesse Flowing On "Greedy"

By now, Guapdad 4000 has solidified himself as one of the game's most promising young voices, bringing the deadly combination of charisma and talent to the fold. Following the release of his debut album Dior Deposits, which arrived on the heels of a few clutch Revenge Of The Dreamers 3 placements, Guap has once again returned with his new single "Greedy" that may very well be his most immediate one thus far.

In an impressive turn, Guap ultimately laced the hellish composition himself, showing respectable chops behind the boards in the process. Off the bat, it's clear that "Greedy" isn't about to follow the more melodic chapter of his playbook. Instead it barrels forward, at once classy and menacing like a lavish ball turned ritual sacrifice. Lyrically, Guap rises to the occasion with premium flex bars, the product of years scamming to make ends meet.

"I need Henny to drown my demons, and the pussy to crown my penis," he raps. "Need a lifeline bitch call Regis." At this rate, it's important to preserve the legacy of Regis Philbin and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? In that regard, we oughta call the young Guapdad a historian. Check this one out now, and be warned -- he's about to do some major moves this year.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I need Henny to drown my demons

And the pussy to crown my penis

Need a lifeline bitch call Regis

Suck dry from all these leeches

And these leases I’m freezing

Got a stove N***a, need heating