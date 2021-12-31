Guapdad 4000, Jace, & Nate Curry Offer Immaculate Vibes On "Got Me Bent"

Guapdad 4000 has been delivering a ton of great tracks throughout 2021, and with today being the last day of the year, what better time than to give your fans something to enjoy? Well, that's exactly what Guapdad decided to do as he teamed up with fellow artists Jace and Nate Curry for a brand new song called "Got Me Bent" which came with a visualizer on social media.

In this track, we get some hypnotic production that gives off an immaculate vibe that fans are certainly going to appreciate. All three artists show great chemistry across the track as they vary up their flows and offer some pretty clever lyrics with bars that will leave you with a bit of a chuckle. Guapdad's personality always shines through in his music, and this right here was no exception.

You can check out the new song, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Dreaming of dating Zendaya

Watching Euphoria

We both from The Town, its levels she many stories up

Way too horny of a Warrior, I'm a Whoreior

N****s copy what I did but always do it cornier