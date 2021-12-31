mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Guapdad 4000, Jace, & Nate Curry Offer Immaculate Vibes On "Got Me Bent"

Alexander Cole
December 31, 2021 14:41
397 Views
31
0
Image via Guapdad 4000Image via Guapdad 4000
Image via Guapdad 4000

Got Me Bent
Guapdad 4000 Feat. Jace & Nate Curry

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
60% (5)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Guapdad 4000 delivers yet another great single, this time alongside Jace and Nate Curry.


Guapdad 4000 has been delivering a ton of great tracks throughout 2021, and with today being the last day of the year, what better time than to give your fans something to enjoy? Well, that's exactly what Guapdad decided to do as he teamed up with fellow artists Jace and Nate Curry for a brand new song called "Got Me Bent" which came with a visualizer on social media.

In this track, we get some hypnotic production that gives off an immaculate vibe that fans are certainly going to appreciate. All three artists show great chemistry across the track as they vary up their flows and offer some pretty clever lyrics with bars that will leave you with a bit of a chuckle. Guapdad's personality always shines through in his music, and this right here was no exception.

You can check out the new song, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Dreaming of dating Zendaya
Watching Euphoria
We both from The Town, its levels she many stories up
Way too horny of a Warrior, I'm a Whoreior
N****s copy what I did but always do it cornier

Guapdad 4000
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  1
  0
  397
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Guapdad 4000 Jace Nate Curry guapdad 4000 new music new song got me bent
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Guapdad 4000, Jace, & Nate Curry Offer Immaculate Vibes On "Got Me Bent"
31
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject