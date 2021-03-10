mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Guapdad 4000 Is Still Scamming On New Single "She Wanna" With P-Lo

Alex Zidel
March 10, 2021 11:05
Guapdad 4000 and !llmind release the latest single "She Wanna" featuring P-Lo from their collaborative album.


The Valentino Viper is back with some new music, releasing the latest single from his upcoming collaborative album with !llmind called "She Wanna" on Tuesday night.

Guapdad 4000 is one of the most hilarious rappers on the planet, constantly releasing content that will make you slap your knees as much as you'll be bobbing your head. A recent signee to 88rising's sub-label Paradise Rising, the Ferragamo Falcon is back with the music video for "She Wanna", which is delightfully ridiculous. Bragging about his industry connections and more, Guap spits, "Told her I knew Drake and she sucked me," which sets the tone for the entire song.

The anthem follows the West Coast scammer's latest rendezvous with the ladies, swiping credit cards and sending them home on the bus because he's banned from Uber. The new single was co-produced by the iconic P-Lo, who brings the bass to !llmind's work.

"Me and Guap made this song in about 30 mins, everything just came out and we were pretty much laughing the whole time," said P-Lo about the creation of this song in a press release.

1176, the new album from Guapdad 4000 and !llmind, is set to release on March 19.

Quotable Lyrics:

Every day, she want D-I-C-K
So I'm the one that she P-I-C-K
Yeah, she fine, but her partners all ugly
Told her I knew Drake and she sucked me

Guapdad 4000 !llmind P-Lo new music new song
